Intel Co. (INTC) Shares Bought by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,466,042 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,558,294,000 after acquiring an additional 559,856 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 25,064,455 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,245,954,000 after acquiring an additional 304,293 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,435,777 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,164,993,000 after acquiring an additional 745,116 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,714,536 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $781,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,473,602 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,193,000 after acquiring an additional 458,600 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.04 and a 12 month high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $228.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.11 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.68%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $102,050.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,593.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $295,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,271 shares in the company, valued at $649,758.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.56.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/intel-co-intc-shares-bought-by-rice-partnership-llc.html.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.