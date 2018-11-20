Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Lifted to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $140.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2019 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($1.48) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ICPT. ValuEngine cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $69.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Laidlaw cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.88.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ICPT opened at $103.83 on Monday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of -1.08.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by $0.47. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 202.93% and a negative return on equity of 645.54%. The company had revenue of $47.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.89) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total value of $5,053,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,550,342.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Shapiro sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $547,901.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,900.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,101 shares of company stock worth $6,230,628. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $282,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $314,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $755,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $264,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR).

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.