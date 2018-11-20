Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $116.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.71% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Intercept got a significant boost with the approval of Ocaliva for the treatment of PBC. Although sales had earlier taken a hit due to the safety issues regarding Ocaliva, management’s efforts to increase awareness about the updated level and promote Ocaliva, thereafter, is reaping results. Solid growth in new patient enrollment in the third-quarter should lead to stronger sales in the fourth quarter. Moreover, the company is looking to expand the drug’s label in the promising NASH and PSC space. The phase III NASH program includes the REGENERATE trial among patients with advanced liver fibrosis and the REVERSE trial among patients with compensated cirrhosis. Results from the REGENERATE trial are expected in the first half of 2019. However, we are concerned about the lack of other late-stage candidates in the company’s pipeline. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year so far.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.06.

ICPT traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,816. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $133.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of -1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by $0.47. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 645.54% and a negative net margin of 202.93%. The firm had revenue of $47.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.89) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Shapiro sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $547,901.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,900.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total value of $5,053,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,550,342.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,101 shares of company stock worth $6,230,628 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $282,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $314,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $755,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $264,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR).

