Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG) Receives “Equal weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on IHG. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a reduce rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Numis Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,800 ($75.79) to GBX 5,650 ($73.83) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Hotels Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,636.36 ($60.58).

LON:IHG opened at GBX 4,127 ($53.93) on Friday. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,656 ($47.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.60).

In other Intercontinental Hotels Group news, insider Patrick Cescau purchased 3,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,956 ($51.69) per share, for a total transaction of £150,130.20 ($196,171.70).

Intercontinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, Kimpton, Hotel Indigo, EVEN, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites brands.

