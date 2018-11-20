Intertape Polymer Group (ITPOF) and Bemis (BMS) Critical Review

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) and Bemis (NYSE:BMS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Intertape Polymer Group and Bemis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intertape Polymer Group 5.97% 19.09% 6.30% Bemis 2.72% 20.61% 6.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.0% of Bemis shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Bemis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Intertape Polymer Group and Bemis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intertape Polymer Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Bemis 0 8 2 0 2.20

Bemis has a consensus price target of $49.44, indicating a potential upside of 3.72%. Given Bemis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bemis is more favorable than Intertape Polymer Group.

Risk & Volatility

Intertape Polymer Group has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bemis has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intertape Polymer Group and Bemis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intertape Polymer Group $898.13 million 0.90 $64.22 million N/A N/A Bemis $4.05 billion 1.07 $94.00 million $2.39 19.95

Bemis has higher revenue and earnings than Intertape Polymer Group.

Dividends

Intertape Polymer Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Bemis pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Bemis pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bemis has increased its dividend for 34 consecutive years.

Summary

Bemis beats Intertape Polymer Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use. The company offers taping solutions comprise hot melt carton sealing, double-coated, filament and mop, foil, flat back, duct, electronic/electrical, natural rubber carton sealing, masking, polyethylene, water-activated, and acrylic carton sealing tapes, as well as reinforced filament and reinforced filament tapes. It also provides flexible intermediate bulk containers; membrane structure and geomembrane fabrics; stretch and shrink films; tape dispensers; fabrics; stencils; air pillows; house wraps/flashings; retail and specialty products; lumber wraps; carton sealing machines; and roof underlayment. It provides market solutions to the aerospace, automotive, industrial, and building and construction applications. In addition, the company engages in financing business. It sells its products to a range of industry/specialty distributors, retail stores, and end-users in various industries. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

About Bemis

Bemis Company, Inc. manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded plastic, thermoformed plastic, and folding carton packaging products. Its products are used to produce packaging for food, medical, pharmaceutical, personal care, electronics, and industrial applications. The company was formerly known as Bemis Bro. Bag Company and changed its name to Bemis Company, Inc. in 1965. Bemis Company, Inc. was founded in 1858 and is based in Neenah, Wisconsin.

