Intrust Bank NA Sells 2,520 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,150,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 162,599,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,890,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,408 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $113,258,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $112,171,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,928,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,004 shares in the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 4,181 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total transaction of $349,197.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 10,833 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total transaction of $904,772.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 544,374 shares of company stock worth $49,683,911. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $93.29 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $94.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $236.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.7172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, November 9th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

