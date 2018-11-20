Intuit Inc. (INTU) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 12.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2,480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Intuit by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.66, for a total value of $21,166,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.54, for a total value of $808,842.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,048 shares in the company, valued at $896,793.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 622,236 shares of company stock worth $137,883,071. 5.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $199.24 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $231.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. Intuit had a return on equity of 67.39% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Argus increased their price target on Intuit from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuit from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.29.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

