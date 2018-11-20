Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJL) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0913 per share on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

BSJL stock opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $25.26.

