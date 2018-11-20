Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSAE) declared a special dividend on Monday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1093 per share on Friday, November 30th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSAE opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/invesco-bulletshares-2021-usd-emerging-markets-debt-etf-bsae-plans-0-11-special-dividend.html.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.