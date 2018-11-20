Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0484 per share on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $21.72.

