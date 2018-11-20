Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW) Stake Lessened by Yale University

Yale University reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 58.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Yale University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Yale University owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at $124,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at $177,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 40,023.1% during the third quarter. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period.

Shares of PKW opened at $57.78 on Tuesday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $54.97 and a 12-month high of $63.49.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

