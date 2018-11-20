Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (PCEF) Holdings Raised by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,632,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,643 shares during the quarter. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF accounts for 3.8% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $37,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 57,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 15,579 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 15,224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $24.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

