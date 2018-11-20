Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (PHB)

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0627 per share on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th.

NYSEARCA PHB opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $19.06.

