Invesco Multi-Factor Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (IMFP) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Invesco Multi-Factor Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IMFP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0755 per share on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco Multi-Factor Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Shares of NYSEARCA:IMFP opened at $24.70 on Tuesday.
Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Multi-Factor Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Multi-Factor Core Plus Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.