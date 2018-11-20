Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,988 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up 0.7% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 72,546 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,735,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 15,052 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $15.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

