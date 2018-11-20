Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,047 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.86% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,938,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,954,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 360,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,256 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 60,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 54.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 54,824 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PBP opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $22.94.

