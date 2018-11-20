Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0989 per share on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.16 on Tuesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $50.11 and a 1-year high of $50.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.25% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

