Investec Asset Management LTD Has $160.23 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,416,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 126,580 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD owned 0.07% of Pfizer worth $160,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,685,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.1% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 797,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,300,000 after buying an additional 23,707 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in Pfizer by 14.0% during the first quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 867,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,761,000 after buying an additional 106,840 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in Pfizer by 37.7% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 46,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 12,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Pfizer by 17.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,642,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,283,000 after buying an additional 548,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 55,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,976,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,576,712. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Societe Generale set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of PFE opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 44.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.32%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Investec Asset Management LTD Has $160.23 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/investec-asset-management-ltd-has-160-23-million-holdings-in-pfizer-inc-pfe.html.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.