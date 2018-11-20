Investors Buy High Volume of Aimmune Therapeutics Put Options (AIMT)

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,134 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,174% compared to the average daily volume of 89 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMT opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of -0.10. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas bought 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $100,594.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,816. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Wedbush set a $80.00 target price on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $62.00 price target on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 price target on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

