Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) Holdings Trimmed by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 94.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,095,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,695 shares in the last quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,116,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,800,000 after buying an additional 979,150 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 283.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,072,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,742,000 after buying an additional 792,832 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 12,378,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,452,000 after buying an additional 682,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,671,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,481,000 after buying an additional 638,077 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:INVH opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.46, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.03. Invitation Homes Inc has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Invitation Homes had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $434.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 1,309,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $30,846,943.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,482 shares in the company, valued at $129,101.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INVH. Raymond James boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.61.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family homes for lease, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

