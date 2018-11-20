iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (CSJ) Shares Sold by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CSJ) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,102 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSJ. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $348,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $780,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $518,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $214,735,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $246,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $103.71 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $105.61.

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF Profile

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fee and expense, of investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S.

