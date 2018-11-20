iShares Agency Bond ETF (AGZ) Position Boosted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 3.00% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $11,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGZ. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $850,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $110.73 on Tuesday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.81 and a one year high of $113.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2247 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Agency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

