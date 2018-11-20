iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) Shares Bought by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 38,012 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,462,000 after purchasing an additional 35,708 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,198,000 after buying an additional 24,918 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $58.58 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

