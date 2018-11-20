iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (CIU) Shares Bought by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CIU) by 101.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,732 shares during the quarter. iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF were worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its stake in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 254,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,062,000 after buying an additional 108,090 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 70,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 18,527 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Investment Management LLC now owns 1,166,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,916,000 after buying an additional 583,010 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 279,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,825,000 after buying an additional 128,410 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CIU opened at $106.69 on Tuesday. iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.71 and a 12 month high of $110.70.

iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, formerly iShares Barclays Intermediate Credit Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expense, of the investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays U.S.

