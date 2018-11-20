iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) Holdings Cut by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,311,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,370,000 after purchasing an additional 135,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,604,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,494,000 after purchasing an additional 86,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,141,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,435,000 after purchasing an additional 115,124 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,400,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,202,000 after purchasing an additional 172,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,726,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,673,000 after purchasing an additional 243,950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $121.72 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $116.72 and a 12 month high of $137.85.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

