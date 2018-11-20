Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $221,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR stock opened at $50.42 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.54 and a 1-year high of $56.23.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) Position Increased by Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc.” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/ishares-russell-mid-cap-etf-iwr-position-increased-by-eagle-boston-investment-management-inc.html.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.