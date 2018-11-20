iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT) Position Lifted by Vantage Investment Advisors LLC

Vantage Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 1,946.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,419 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises 1.7% of Vantage Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $8,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $202,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 51.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 77,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,703,000 after acquiring an additional 26,489 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 57.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $178.35 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $160.85 and a 1-year high of $209.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

