Itron (ITRI) vs. Frequency Electronics (FEIM) Financial Survey

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) and Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Itron and Frequency Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Itron 0 3 5 2 2.90 Frequency Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Itron presently has a consensus price target of $77.44, indicating a potential upside of 51.58%. Given Itron’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Itron is more favorable than Frequency Electronics.

Profitability

This table compares Itron and Frequency Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itron -5.19% 15.20% 4.38% Frequency Electronics -63.43% -20.58% -15.79%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Itron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Frequency Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Itron shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.7% of Frequency Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Itron and Frequency Electronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itron $2.02 billion 1.00 $57.29 million $3.06 16.70 Frequency Electronics $39.41 million 2.36 -$23.77 million N/A N/A

Itron has higher revenue and earnings than Frequency Electronics.

Volatility & Risk

Itron has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frequency Electronics has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Itron beats Frequency Electronics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Itron

Itron, Inc., a technology company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules. The company also provides prepayment systems, including smart key, keypad, and smart card communication technologies; smart systems, such as handheld, mobile, and fixed network collection technologies; smart network technologies; meter data management software; and knowledge application solutions. In addition, it offers installation and software implementation; professional services comprising consulting and analysis; and project management, installation, and post-sale maintenance support services. The company offers its standard metering systems to measure electricity, natural gas, water, or thermal energy; smart metering systems to collect, store, and transmit meter data to handheld computers, mobile units, telephone, radio frequency, cellular, power line carrier, and fixed networks. Itron, Inc. markets its products directly through its sales force, as well as through indirect sales force consisting of distributors, sales representatives, partners, and meter manufacturer representatives to utilities and municipalities. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Liberty Lake, Washington.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military. The FEI-Zyfer segment designs, develops, and manufactures products for precision time, and frequency generation and synchronization primarily incorporating global positioning system technologies into communications systems, computer networks, test equipment, and military command and control terminals for ground and satellite link applications. The company's products are used in commercial, government satellite payload systems, secure communications, command, control, communication, computer, intelligence, security and reconnaissance, counter measures, and electronic warfare applications for the United States government on land, sea, and air-borne platforms. It markets its products directly and through independent sales representative organizations located in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Frequency Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Mitchel Field, New York.

