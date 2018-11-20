Iungo Price Hits $0.0070 on Major Exchanges (ING)

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. During the last seven days, Iungo has traded 37.2% lower against the US dollar. One Iungo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and Kucoin. Iungo has a market capitalization of $279,381.00 and $1,276.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00009631 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00021113 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00130191 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00202179 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.92 or 0.09151973 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009423 BTC.

Iungo Token Profile

Iungo was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official website for Iungo is iungo.network. The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Iungo is medium.com/@iungo.

Iungo Token Trading

Iungo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iungo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iungo using one of the exchanges listed above.

