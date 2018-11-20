J C Penney (JCP) Bonds Drop 1.8% During Trading Analyst

An issue of J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) bonds fell 1.8% against their face value during trading on Monday after Argus downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The high-yield debt issue has a 5.875% coupon and will mature on July 1, 2023. The debt is now trading at $83.00 and was trading at $88.75 last week. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets often predict parallel moves in its stock price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on JCP. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of J C Penney from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J C Penney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of J C Penney in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of J C Penney from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of J C Penney to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. J C Penney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCP. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in J C Penney by 281.1% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,626,462 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $34,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788,248 shares during the period. Tyvor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in J C Penney in the third quarter worth about $10,871,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in J C Penney by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,765,412 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $97,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,002 shares during the period. Aristotle Fund L.P. lifted its holdings in J C Penney by 31.5% in the second quarter. Aristotle Fund L.P. now owns 6,234,000 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $14,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in J C Penney by 21.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600,000 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $13,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $405.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The department store operator reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that J C Penney Company Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About J C Penney (NYSE:JCP)

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and large appliances; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, custom decorating, and home services.

