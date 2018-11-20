J C Penney (JCP) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Argus downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $1.29, but opened at $1.29. J C Penney shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 214186 shares traded.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut J C Penney from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut J C Penney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2.00 price objective on J C Penney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on J C Penney from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. J C Penney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.02.

Get J C Penney alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in J C Penney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in J C Penney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in J C Penney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in J C Penney by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,228 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 38,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in J C Penney by 3,772.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 125,556 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 122,314 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.97.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The department store operator reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. J C Penney had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that J C Penney Company Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/j-c-penney-jcp-shares-gap-down-after-analyst-downgrade.html.

About J C Penney (NYSE:JCP)

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and large appliances; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, custom decorating, and home services.

Read More: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for J C Penney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J C Penney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.