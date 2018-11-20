J.Jill (JILL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “J.Jill, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womens apparel. The Company offers sweaters, tops, pants, dresses, shorts, skirts, sleepwear and accessories. It markets through retail stores, website and catalog. J.Jill, Inc. is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JILL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of J.Jill from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of J.Jill from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Cowen cut shares of J.Jill from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of J.Jill from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.31.

J.Jill stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. J.Jill has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $239.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.23.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. J.Jill had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $179.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J.Jill will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JILL. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 63,426 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 99,183 shares during the period. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an Omni channel retailer women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petites, and women.

