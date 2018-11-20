Jackson Square Partners LLC Has $99.64 Million Holdings in Yelp Inc (YELP)

Jackson Square Partners LLC cut its holdings in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,025,258 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 41,279 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $99,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 203.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 111,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,467,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,550 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $55,672,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 5,612.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 35,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 26,363 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $31.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.29. Yelp Inc has a 52-week low of $29.33 and a 52-week high of $52.50.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The local business review company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $241.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.55 million. Yelp had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alan Ramsay sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $165,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,416.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $573,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,000 shares of company stock worth $9,105,005 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

YELP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Yelp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.14.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Jackson Square Partners LLC Has $99.64 Million Holdings in Yelp Inc (YELP)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/jackson-square-partners-llc-has-99-64-million-holdings-in-yelp-inc-yelp.html.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.