James Barna Sells 7,500 Shares of Ferro Co. (FOE) Stock

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) insider James Barna sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $143,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Ferro stock opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. Ferro Co. has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Get Ferro alerts:

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Ferro had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $395.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ferro by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ferro by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ferro by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Ferro by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ferro by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

FOE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ferro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/james-barna-sells-7500-shares-of-ferro-co-foe-stock.html.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.