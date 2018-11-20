Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.31 Million Position in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (CHCT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,682 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.41% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 326.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 156,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,744,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,983,000 after purchasing an additional 109,825 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 9.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 702,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Community Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

NYSE CHCT opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.45 million, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.79. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $32.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.89%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $416.8 million in 91 real estate properties as of June 30, 2018, located in 27 states, totaling approximately 2.1 million square feet.

