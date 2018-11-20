Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 47,955 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,955 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 304,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $18,895,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $3,152,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 200,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $10,040,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Timothy C. Stonesifer sold 479,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $7,939,382.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 637,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,569,472.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 82,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,409,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 664,319 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,971 over the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HPE. ValuEngine downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.81.

NYSE HPE opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.43%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.

