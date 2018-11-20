Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 1,937,785 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,860,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,937,785 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $550,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5,260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 350,320 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 136,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $3,221,000. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Societe Generale set a $47.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

BMY opened at $53.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $70.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 47.89%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.16%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

