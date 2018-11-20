Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $501.86 Million Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,713,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 711,758 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.48% of Paypal worth $501,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 92.6% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 165.3% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paypal from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.76.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $80.13 on Tuesday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $68.61 and a 12 month high of $93.70. The company has a market cap of $100.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Paypal had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Donahoe sold 139,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,492,817.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,324,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $2,403,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 323,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,884,097.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 379,755 shares of company stock worth $32,034,580. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

