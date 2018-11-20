Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,542,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 260,699 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.43% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $623,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,009,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,023,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,573,000 after buying an additional 269,696 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 521.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 51,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,825,000 after buying an additional 43,250 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 104,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.68, for a total transaction of $42,519,207.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.26, for a total value of $784,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,052 shares of company stock valued at $44,651,762. Corporate insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock opened at $338.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $281.89 and a 1 year high of $416.49.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $506.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $396.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.37.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/janus-henderson-group-plc-trims-holdings-in-regeneron-pharmaceuticals-inc-regn.html.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.