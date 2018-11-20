JD.Com (JD) Given a $31.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) has been given a $31.00 price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JD. Nomura dropped their price target on JD.Com from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group set a $28.00 price target on JD.Com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

Get JD.Com alerts:

Shares of JD.Com stock traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $19.77. 20,942,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,982,060. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,977.00 and a beta of 1.40. JD.Com has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $50.68.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $104.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.93 billion. JD.Com had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JD.Com will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 5,049,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,669,000 after acquiring an additional 358,042 shares in the last quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the second quarter worth $277,000. East Coast Asset Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of JD.Com by 32.7% in the second quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 440,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,142,000 after buying an additional 108,459 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.Com by 95.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 14,591 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of JD.Com by 3.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,070,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,926,000 after buying an additional 34,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.