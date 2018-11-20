JD.Com (JD) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Macquarie downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The company traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.11, with a volume of 42025190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of JD.Com from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of JD.Com from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of JD.Com from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of JD.Com from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Get JD.Com alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 115,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 2nd quarter worth about $454,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 606.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 49,808 shares during the last quarter. 48.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,111.00 and a beta of 1.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/jd-com-jd-reaches-new-52-week-low-following-analyst-downgrade.html.

About JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.