Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Golden Entertainment Inc (GDEN)

Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Golden Entertainment in a research report issued on Friday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $210.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.70 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 1.09%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GDEN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

GDEN stock opened at $15.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.70 million, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.92. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

In other news, COO Stephen A. Arcana sold 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $329,490.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles Protell purchased 13,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $185,426.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 143,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,732.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 20,040 shares of company stock worth $283,367 and have sold 210,024 shares worth $5,390,719. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 384,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after buying an additional 137,859 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,625,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 445,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after buying an additional 66,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 323,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on distributed gaming, and resort casino operations in the United States. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations, such as grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants, bars, taverns, and liquor stores; and operation of branded taverns targeting local patrons primarily in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada metropolitan area.

