Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JEF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th.

Shares of JEF opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $28.30.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.80 million. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 10.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses.

