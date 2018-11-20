Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€20.00” Price Target for TLG Immobilien (TLG)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Commerzbank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. HSBC set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a €22.50 ($26.16) target price on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TLG Immobilien presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €24.67 ($28.68).

ETR TLG opened at €23.40 ($27.21) on Friday. TLG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €17.40 ($20.23) and a 12 month high of €23.30 ($27.09).

About TLG Immobilien

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, and disposal of commercial real estate properties, including office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels in Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig, and Rostock.

