Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Linde PLC’s Q4 2018 Earnings (LIN)

Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Linde in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Linde’s FY2019 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Linde in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Linde in a report on Monday, November 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

NYSE LIN opened at $159.50 on Monday. Linde has a 1-year low of $152.56 and a 1-year high of $166.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications.

