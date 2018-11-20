Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stake in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (GDI)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,125,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,984 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Gardner Denver worth $60,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Gardner Denver during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Zions Bancorporation raised its holdings in Gardner Denver by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gardner Denver by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Gardner Denver during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Gardner Denver during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gardner Denver alerts:

Shares of NYSE GDI opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Gardner Denver had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $689.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that Gardner Denver Holdings Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GDI. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 price target on shares of Gardner Denver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. TD Securities reiterated an “average” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

In other Gardner Denver news, major shareholder Fund Holdings Gp Ltd Kkr sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $513,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/jennison-associates-llc-increases-stake-in-gardner-denver-holdings-inc-gdi.html.

About Gardner Denver

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Gardner Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gardner Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.