JetBlue Airways (JBLU) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) recently:

11/19/2018 – JetBlue Airways is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2018 – JetBlue Airways is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

11/6/2018 – JetBlue Airways was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/30/2018 – JetBlue Airways was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/30/2018 – JetBlue Airways was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2018 – JetBlue Airways had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $20.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – JetBlue Airways had its price target lowered by analysts at Imperial Capital from $26.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/23/2018 – JetBlue Airways had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2018 – JetBlue Airways was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/12/2018 – JetBlue Airways was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/12/2018 – JetBlue Airways was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

10/8/2018 – JetBlue Airways was given a new $18.00 price target on by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/5/2018 – JetBlue Airways was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/5/2018 – JetBlue Airways was given a new $20.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/3/2018 – JetBlue Airways was given a new $16.00 price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/3/2018 – JetBlue Airways had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $21.50 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/27/2018 – JetBlue Airways had its price target raised by analysts at Imperial Capital from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

JetBlue Airways stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.60. 2,837,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,885,277. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, EVP James G. Hnat sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $115,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $66,334.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $38,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,803 shares in the company, valued at $8,351,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 26.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 560,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 117,700 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 4.4% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,887,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,615,000 after acquiring an additional 206,208 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 208.1% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 45,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 4.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,680,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,688,000 after acquiring an additional 357,938 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 53 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 101 destinations in 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

