JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 62,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 31,157 shares in the last quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,004,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,635,000 after acquiring an additional 18,584 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 15,846 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $49.64 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $49.42 and a 52 week high of $50.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a $0.0872 dividend. This is a boost from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%.

