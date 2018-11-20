JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.45 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 2.7% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.0% in the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 603.1% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 104.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM opened at $84.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $90.93.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/jfs-wealth-advisors-llc-has-10-45-million-stake-in-vanguard-high-dividend-yield-etf-vym.html.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.