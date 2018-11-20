Johnson Financial Group Inc. Acquires 6,077 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 49,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 41,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFF opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $38.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1565 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

